Hospice of Texarkana Honors Local Heroes This Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, Hospice of Texarkana will again take to the streets with its annual “Care-A-Van”, a rolling tribute to the men and women who have served our country. On Tuesday, November 11, staff, volunteers, and community partners will visit senior and assisted living centers throughout the area to thank and recognize local Veterans.

The group will gather at Hospice of Texarkana’s office at 9 a.m., and the Care-A-Van will depart at 9:30 a.m. Stops include Reunion Plaza, Avir at Cowhorn Creek, Asher Point Independent Living, Cornerstone Retirement Community, Brookdale Assisted Living, The Oaks Assisted Living, The Magnolia Assisted Living, and McKee Assisted Living.

Each stop features live patriotic music, presentations of certificates, and personal American flags for every Veteran. In 2024, the Care-A-Van honored 110 Veterans, and organizers hope to surpass that number this year.

Community supporters joining this year include the Texarkana Police Department, Army Recruiters, Redwater Volunteer Fire Department, Ben’s Heart/22 a Day, Ashley’s Homecare and House Call, Texarkana Antique Cars, Cornerstone Caregiving, Texarkana Area Veterans Engagement Board, with patriotic music selections provided along the route by Hampton Fontenot.

“As a hospice organization, we have the privilege of serving Veterans every day,” said Cindy Marsh, Executive Director of Hospice of Texarkana. “This event is our way of saying thank you—not just for their service, but for the lives they’ve touched right here in our community.”

Hospice of Texarkana is a proud We Honor Veterans partner offering specialized services such as Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer visits, recognition ceremonies, and assistance with benefits.

For more information, call Brandy McMillion at 903-792-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org to learn more or take a virtual tour of the region’s only freestanding inpatient hospice care center.

To all Veterans—Hospice of Texarkana thanks you for your courage, service, and sacrifice.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Hospice of Texarkana is a nonprofit organization serving a 50-mile radius across northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. It is home to the region’s only freestanding inpatient hospice care center. Hospice of Texarkana provides comfort and support for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones through expert medical, emotional, and spiritual care.

The We Honor Veterans program—created by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs—equips hospice providers nationwide to meet the unique needs of Veterans and their families. Learn more at www.WeHonorVeterans.org.