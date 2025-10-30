Sponsor

October 13, 1955 – October 29, 2025

JB Scott, age 70, passed away on October 29, 2025, at a local hospital.

JB was born in Vernon, TX, to his parents, Thomas and Mary Scott. JB owned Willow Furniture and was a simple man. He enjoyed fishing, riding horses, and spending time with his dogs and his family.

JB was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and six brothers.

JB is survived by his loving wife, Karen Scott, of Texarkana, TX; his dogs, Clyde, Harley, Sadie Mae, Socks, and Bruno; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 31, 2025, at Memorial Gardens with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.