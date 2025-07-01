Hospice of Texarkana Invites Community to Support “Kids Helping Kids” Lemonade Stand Benefiting Ben’s Kids

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana is proud to once again host its heartwarming summer tradition, the Kids Helping Kids Lemonade Stand, on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, TX.

Now in its third year, this special event was founded by the children of Hospice of Texarkana staff, who have already raised over $4,700 for charities close to their hearts—including Watersprings Ranch, The CALL, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Each summer, these young philanthropists prove that age is no barrier to making a difference.

This year, the lemonade stand proceeds will benefit Ben’s Kids, a program of Ben’s Heart Ministry, a local nonprofit that provides vital support to veterans and their families. As part of its Back-to-School Drive, Ben’s Heart is working to equip children of veteran families with essentials like school supplies, shoes, clothing, and backpacks—helping them start the year with dignity and confidence. “We’re inspired by how these kids are stepping up to help other children,” said Cindy Marsh, Executive Director of Hospice of Texarkana. “It’s a beautiful example of compassion and community in action.” Every donation made at the lemonade stand goes directly to the cause. Whether you give $1 or $100, your contribution helps ease the financial strain on families who’ve already sacrificed so much. And yes— you get cold lemonade and cookies in return!

The public is invited to stop by, donate generously, and support both a good cause and the next generation of changemakers. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org.

About Ben’s Heart Ministry

Founded in October 2023 by Suzy Kroll in memory of her son Ben, who lost his 17-year battle with PTSD, Ben’s Heart Ministry is dedicated to supporting veterans and their families. The organization’s outreach includes children’s support programs and direct aid to families of deployed or fallen service members.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc.

As an independent, nonprofit hospice, Hospice of Texarkana serves a 50-mile region in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas, offering compassionate end-of-life care. In 2024, Hospice of Texarkana provided $586,000 in uncompensated care—ensuring no one goes without the comfort and dignity they deserve.

