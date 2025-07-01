Sponsor

U.S. Navy Veteran

James Homer Upchurch, 99, died June 30, 2025, at his home in Texarkana, Texas. Born April 26, 1926, in Stamps, Arkansas, he lived most of his adult life in Texarkana, Texas.

He attended Texarkana, Arkansas High School, Texarkana Junior College, and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He joined the Navy in 1944 near the end of World War II and served in the Amphibious Corps aboard the USS Bollinger. He saw action in the Philippines, Okinawa, Iwo Jima and the Occupation of Japan and he was awarded a Battle Star.

James attended First Methodist Church most of his life where he was active in the choir and the board of directors. He was a member of the Diamond K Kiwanis Club and founded A-Tex Dental Laboratory.

James is survived by his daughter Carol (Michael) Holland of Plano, TX, brother Harry Upchurch of Wake Village, TX, granddaughter Melissa (Sean) Roach, Oak Point, TX, great grandchildren Ethan and Brenna Roach, Oak Point, TX, nieces Sheri Lalumondier, Ashville, NC, Linda Stevens, West Palm Beach, FL, nephew Paul Rowe, Kannapolis, NC and friends and family.

James was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Frances Rowe Upchurch, and daughter Pamela Jane Upchurch. Heartfelt gratitude to his caregivers, Amanda Ward, Etta Jones, and Veronica Zamora

A memorial service is scheduled for July 12, 2025, at 2:00 pm at First Methodist Church, Texarkana, TX, with Rev. Greg Morgan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Methodist Church, 401 State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX 75501.