Hospice of Texarkana Recent Legacy Gift Recipient

Hospice of Texarkana is pleased to announce they have been chosen to receive three large donations totaling $35,000. The families making these legacy gifts have named patient rooms or offices within the Hospice Care Center at 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive in memory of their loved ones. “The generosity and support of all the families donating to the Center has been incredible”, said Cindy Marsh, Executive Director of Hospice of Texarkana.

Recent legacy gifts were made in remembrance of Linda Strickland by Joe Strickland, Jason Strickland and Rachael Strickland Gross. Also, Dr. James and Mrs. Kandis Hurley made legacy gifts in memory of James and Kathryn Hurley, Joe & Sylvia Chambers, and Jill Arnold. Others chose to give anonymously. These donations are an integral part in supporting the Care Center which houses their administrative offices, in-home care clinicians, and a 12-room Inpatient Hospice Care facility.

“Our goal is for our patients to experience less emergency room visits and hospitalizations by utilizing our facility to control pain and symptoms. Also, our patients can come to the facility for up to five days when their caregiver needs a break to avoid burnout or needs to travel,” said Marsh. Since opening their doors in 2016, the inpatient care center has provided for 1,400 patients and their families facing life-limiting illness. However, the majority of their symptom management service is delivered in their own homes, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

To date, the organization has received more than 3 million dollars in donations toward the 5.6-million-dollar hospice care center, but they would love to retire this debt completely. Hospice of Texarkana has 12 remaining naming opportunities which are unclaimed. “Naming a portion of this building is a wonderful way to permanently remember your loved one, while making this community resource sustainable”, said Executive Director, Cindy Marsh. “I welcome your interest and would love to schedule a tour for you to learn more about what we have to offer. Our work is too important to deliver without excellence.”

Smaller donations are also welcomed. Much of the care Hospice of Texarkana provides is not fully covered by Medicare or insurance, more than $600,000 in the past year, and families never receive a bill to cover the difference.

“Hospice care addresses five types of pain, which includes “financial pain.” Once a patient elects services from Hospice of Texarkana, we pay for “virtually all care” required to manage the symptoms of the patient. That includes diabetic supplies, medications and diapers. This is a huge benefit to the patient and their family!”, said Marsh.

