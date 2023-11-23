Huffin’ and Puffin’ for the Gravy and Stuffin

Sponsor

The Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk organized by the Community Healthcore Foundation is now in its 10th year and is a great way to usher in the holiday season. The race was held today at Spring Lake Park, with over 350 participants enjoying the beautiful blue skies and crisp air.

All proceeds raised from the event go towards supporting Community Healthcore, a non-profit agency that is responsible for providing mental health services, intellectual and developmental disability programming, substance use disorder treatment, and assistance to homeless veterans in 9 counties across Northeast Texas, including Bowie, Cass, and Red River Counties.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to give back to the community, supporting Community Healthcore is a great way to do so. Your support will be greatly appreciated!

https://communityhealthcore.com/foundation/