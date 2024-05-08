Sponsor

Brenda Kay Ward, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Monday, May 6, 2024, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Ward was born December 28, 1950 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a homemaker and enjoyed every minute of it. She liked fishing, planting flowers, and watching the hummingbirds she kept fed fly around the yard. She found great joy in playing with and caring for her dogs. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Ward was a very caring and kind woman. She was known to always put the needs of others above her own. She is preceded in death by her dad, Elmer Aaron; mother, Lily Gossett; sister, Bernice Aaron; brother, Stanley Aaron and daughter-in-law, Arane Easley.

She is survived by her loving husband, Terence Ward; children, Terra Herrington and her husband, Brad, Kenneth Easley, and Kelly Martindale; three grandsons, Mason Herrington and wife, Jacey, Tyler Herrington, and Mark Herrington; two sisters, Zella Caldwell and Betty Gossett; two brothers, Wayne Aaron and John Gossett and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Bro. George Goynes officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Holly Springs Cemetery Association.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.