Jeans & Bling At The Beach: Hospice of Texarkana’s 2025 Fundraising Gala

Hospice of Texarkana is thrilled to present Jeans & Bling At The Beach, this year’s annual fundraiser supporting the Hospice of Texarkana Inpatient Care Center. The event will take place at the Texarkana Convention Center on October 4, 2025, offering an unforgettable evening filled with music, raffles, auctions, and more, all set against a beach-themed backdrop.

This year’s musical entertainment will be provided by The Landsharks, a lively and popular beach-rock band known for their interactive performances and rich history. The Landsharks have played alongside legends like Jimmy Buffett, The Beach Boys, and Bob Marley’s Wailers. In fact, Jimmy Buffett was so impressed with their talent that he hired them as the house band for Margaritaville after performing with them in Key West. Beyond that, they’ve lit up major stages at events such as the Super Bowl, Disney World, and Universal Studios, and are renowned for their Jimmy Buffett and Beach Boys tribute concerts.

Guests at the event will enjoy more than just exceptional music. Highlights include a Celebrity Lip Sync Contest, live and silent auctions, exciting raffles (featuring prizes like room makeovers or vacation packages), and delicious food—all in a festive, beach-themed atmosphere. Funds raised during this event directly support the operations and programs of the Hospice of Texarkana Inpatient Care Center, the only free-standing facility of its kind in the area. Tickets will not be available for sale until the middle of August; however, sponsorships are currently available and selling quickly.

“We are so excited to offer our community an evening of fun and festivity while supporting a critical cause,” said Leigh Davis, spokesperson for Hospice of Texarkana. “It’s a chance to celebrate, relax, and come together to make a real difference.”

For more details or sponsorship information, visit the Hospice of Texarkana website at www.hospiceoftexarkana.org or contact Leigh Davis at 903-794-4263.