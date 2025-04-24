Sponsor

June Foster, 84, passed away on April 23, 2025.

She was born on October 20, 1940, in Atwood, Oklahoma, to Evelyn and Elmer Chaffin.

Mrs. Foster attended Biblical Lifestyle Center and retired from Telford after working for over 10 years in records and at the switchboard.

She was affectionately known as “Mama June” and was beloved by many. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

June is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, James E. Foster, her parents, and her brother Lyndel Chaffin.

Left to cherish her memory is her children, Mike Foster and wife Sherry, Mark Foster and wife LouAnn, Karen Hollister and husband Walter, and Amy Burnett; six grandchildren, Lauren Boyd and husband Hunter, Lyndsey Foster, Aaron Foster, Timothy Foster and wife Nikki, Christopher Foster and wife Cara, and Adrian Watkins; three great-grandchildren, Aubree Foster, Marshall Foster, and Colton Foster; one brother, Gary Chaffin and wife Melissa; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 4:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 5:00- 7:00 P.M.