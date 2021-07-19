July 24th, Gateway Farmers Market will be hosting a “1st Responder Costume Contest” sponsored by Rocking P Cajun Kitchen

Bring your Kids out to the Market! Enter your Kids in the Contest!

Hopefully will have LifeNet at the Market as well.

Rules for entry:

*Must be age 3-10.

*Entries will be taken at the Market on July 24, 2021, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am ONLY, no late entries will be accepted.

*The child MUST be dressed in a Fireman, Policeman, EMT Costume to qualify and enter the contest.

There will be 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners. Voting will last for 2 weeks on our Gateway Farmers Market Facebook Page. The winners will be based on the most “likes” the photo gets.