July 24th, Gateway Farmers Market will be hosting a “1st Responder Costume Contest” sponsored by Rocking P Cajun Kitchen

Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department will have a Firetruck at the Market from 8:00am – 11:00am
Texarkana Arkansas Police Department will have policecar at the Market
Hopefully will have LifeNet at the Market as well.
Bring your Kids out to the Market! Enter your Kids in the Contest!
Rules for entry:
*Must be age 3-10.
*Entries will be taken at the Market on July 24, 2021, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am ONLY, no late entries will be accepted.
*The child MUST be dressed in a Fireman, Policeman, EMT Costume to qualify and enter the contest.
There will be 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners. Voting will last for 2 weeks on our Gateway Farmers Market Facebook Page. The winners will be based on the most “likes” the photo gets.
1st – $100.00, 2nd – $50.00, 3rd – $25.00
Thank you, Rockin P Cajun Kitchen , for sponsoring this event!
Bring your kids out to the Market for a fun day!
