United Way: Stuff the Bus Campaign

United Way is conducting their annual Stuff the Bus campaign throughout the month of July to bring over 1,900 backpacks filled with school supplies to local schools before the new year begins. “Last year during the pandemic, we had to do something a little different. We ended up ordering all of the supplies in bulk, and we were able to prepare more backpacks than ever before. That’s why this year we are asking our community for monetary donations. One bag costs us $10 to make. Purchasing the products in bulk is cost effective, and allow us to service more children in our area,” says Jennifer Lewis, CEO of Texarkana Resources.

If you are interested in making a donation you can make a donation to United Way Stuff the Bus, or you can mail in a monetary donation to 214 SPRUCE STREET. “We are already in the thick of preparing these backpacks. Any and all help from the community would be amazing. We want to make sure that we service as many children as we can, so that the new school year starts off right,” says Jennifer.

To donate online check out their Facebook fundraiser.