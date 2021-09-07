Knights of Columbus Donate to 1st Choice Pregnancy Center

Advertisement

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Knights of Columbus Texarkana Council #1003 presented a check in the amount of $28,500 to 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center to help with expenses associated with their newly obtained mobile unit, “Leah”. This gift will allow the Center to purchase the ultrasound machine that they will use on the unit. Members of Sacred Heart Catholic church were able to tour “Leah” after services that same day. Mike McInturff, a member of the Knights of Columbus who was heavily involved with this project said, “The Knights are happy to help with this cause. We have, and always will, stand up for the unborn.”

Kristie Wright, Executive Director at 1st Choice, explained that the mobile unit will allow the Center to provide services in the more rural parts of our area. “If you don’t have a car and you live in DeKalb, Texarkana might as well be Dallas,” she said. Leah, who was named after an anonymous donor’s daughter, is a fully equipped medical unit that will allow 1st Choice to offer pregnancy testing, peer counseling, and ultrasounds—all free of charge—throughout the region. “This was a vision that our Board of Directors cast in 2018 and it is now a reality. We are grateful for the many groups and individuals who made this dream a reality,” Wright said. 1st Choice is a Christian organization supported by many denominations, and those from a variety of faith backgrounds contributed to the fundraising efforts for the mobile unit. Wright commented, “In a time where there seems to be division everywhere, we are blessed to see so many to come together and allow us to minister to women (and men) facing an unplanned pregnancy. We are certain that “Leah” will save and change lives in our area.”

You can follow Leah on Facebook at Look For Leah. For more information about 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, you can contact Kristie Wright at (903) 792-5735.