Stacey Jones

Advertisement

Stacey (Annastia Nerina) Jones, age 49, of Nash, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her residence after a long illness.

Stacey was born August 27, 1972, in Texarkana, Texas. She was the assistant manager for the Lakeridge Apartments and co-owned K & S Overhead Doors along with her husband, Keith. Stacey was a member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church.

Stacey was very talented and her hobbies included painting, crafting, making bows and wreaths and she had a specialty of helping her sons with school projects. She was a great cook and loved to laugh and sing although she couldn’t carry a tune.

Advertisement

Stacey had the biggest heart and was a gentle soul. She always helped those in need and was the most loving and caring person you ever met. Not one for attention, she never liked being in the limelight. Stacey would always take a step back and let those around her get the glory because she loved seeing her family and friends happy. Even throughout her illness, she never made it about herself and wanted no sympathy. She was truly a gift to those around her.

Above all, Stacey was crazy about her husband and children. She always put them first before herself. She lovingly called Keith her “huzz-band” with a country twang and was so proud to be his wife. She was blessed to have a husband who cared for her the way he did. Her children were the light of her life, and she was “Mama Bear” when she needed to be. She loved them with everything she had.

Stacey was preceded in death by one brother Hubert Paul Talley; her grandparents, Bill and Clara Skelton and Carl and Willie Mae Talley and one uncle Paul Skelton.

Survivors include her husband, Keith Jones; two sons, Jacob Jones and Jaxson Jones; her mother, Nancy Talley; her father, Hubert Talley; one brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Alyssa Talley; nephew and niece Witten and Ava Talley; and best friends, Terry Roberts and Arlette (Horn) Dallas; along with a special mother-in-law, Betty Jones.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Patrick Evans and Rev. Lewis Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.