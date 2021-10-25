Leadership Texarkana Announces LIfT Leadership Frameworks for Pursuing Excellence: Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens

Advertisement

Leadership Texarkana is pleased to announce a new program motivated by the organization’s pursuit of Community Excellence: The LIfT Leadership Frameworks. As part of LIfT, the Leadership Initiative for Texarkana, the Leadership Frameworks are open to all interested parties, and is a valuable investment, whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large. The programs vary from being free to being reasonable priced at special introductory rates.

Leadership Texarkana Executive Director Ruth Ellen Whitt says, “We encourage everyone to sign on for one or more of our Leadership Frameworks programs for pursuing excellence. The most reliable path to individual, organizational or community excellence is always leadership. Our goal is to develop ever greater numbers of citizens effectively and actively leading the way in working together for progress, because numbers matter. We want to unleash and focus citizen talents on actively creating the best future for all of us!”

The LIfT Leadership Frameworks calendar of programs includes:

• FREE First Thursday programs: Offered the first Thursday of every month from October through April, these programs are moderated one-hour conversations led by leaders worth following. The first Thursday programs are variously offered mornings as “Coffee and Conversation” or as brown bag “Lunch and Learns.” Topics include Local Stories of Strategic Doing (Nov 4), Leadership Through Service (Dec 2), Reflections on The Culture Code (Jan 6), and Crucial Conversations (Feb 3), with the March 3 and April 4 topics to be announced.

• HALF DAY SEMINARS scheduled for October 28, February 22 and March 4, with topics (respectively) including Managing Change in Difficult Times, taught by Leadership Scholar Dr. Lila Walker; Leading Organizational Change, taught by PGISD Superintendent Chad Pirtle, John Maxwell’s Becoming a Person of Influence – taught by Maxwell Certified Trainer Sil Gomez.

• SESSIONS TO GROW COMMUNITY UNDERSTANDING AND CAPACITY FOR STRATEGIC DOING

On November 4th, this includes a free Lunch and Learn during which community leaders including Rob Sitterley, David Orr, Joey Martin, Robbin Bass and others will share their personal experiences using Strategic Doing. There is also a three-week Book Study of the book Strategic Doing: Ten Skills for Agile Leadership, and most importantly, on February 2-4, it will include local Strategic Doing Practitioner Training by national Strategic Doing Fellows.



Leadership Texarkana is also offering two free programs for Leadership Texarkana graduates/paid members: What’s new in Leadership Texarkana (November 15), and finally, a Book Club focused on various titles on leadership, which will launch January 25th.

For program details or to register and/or reserve a seat for any program, attendees must RSVP to info@leadershiptexarkana.com. Training sites vary by session. The Leadership Frameworks programs are Sponsored by Guaranty Bank & Trust and Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Registration for the October 28th seminar on Managing Change in Difficult Times with Dr. Lila Walker closes on October 27th; to reserve a seat for the November 4th Lunch and Learn, rsvp must be made by November 3rd.



Leadership Texarkana’s original intent was to launch the Leadership Frameworks program last year, but, with the exception of a few of the free conversations, those efforts were largely thwarted due largely to covid realities. One major achievement, however, was the first locally offered Strategic Doing Practitioner’s training in April, taught by nationally-recognized Strategic Doing Fellows– a two and one half day training session held in partnership with Texarkana College. That opportunity will be repeated in February of 2022. There will be LIMITED seats available; please contact info@leadershiptexarkana.com if you are interested in participating.