Man who allegedly recorded shooting indicted for assault

A man accused of shooting another man outside a house in Nash, Texas, in November 2020 allegedly captured his crime on a Facebook video.

Janarieo Dillihunt, 34, has been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Nov. 19, 2020, shooting in the 300 block of Park Street in Nash, Texas. Dillihunt allegedly livestreamed on Facebook as he drove from Texarkana to the residence in Nash and the sound of a gunshot was recorded.

According to a probable cause document, Dillihunt was recording as he drove a black sedan with a sunroof along New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas.

“Dillihunt holds up a black in color handgun while he is driving,” the document states. “Dillihunt flips the phone around and sets it up to his face.”

After arriving at the residence in Nash, Dillihunt allegedly left the phone in the car still recording.

According to witnesses, Dillihunt came to the house in Nash against the wishes of the residents who lived there. Dillihunt allegedly entered through the garage and got into a verbal argument with the man who would be shot a short time later.

The men continued arguing outside. Witnesses said a woman went outside to attempt to break up the altercation but came back in when the men continued to argue. A short time later, witnesses reported hearing one gunshot and observed the man Dillihunt had been arguing with on the ground in front of the house.

The Facebook video allegedly recorded the sound of the men arguing, the voice of the woman trying to break it up and the sound of a single gunshot. At the end of the video, Dillihunt can allegedly be heard stating, “So, I shot his ass.”

The alleged victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen that went through his back. The bullet was allegedly recovered from a wall inside the garage at the house in Nash. A shell casing from a 9 mm round was also recovered.

Dillihunt faces 2 to 20 years in prison if found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $250,000.

