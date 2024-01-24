Liberty-Eylau Student Selected as Texas All-State Musician

Sponsor

Hunter Rose, a member of the Liberty-Eylau Varsity Choir will perform with the Texas All-State Small School Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2024 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention. Hunter was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels. Hunter is a student at Liberty-Eylau High School and sings at school under the direction of Sherri Pickering who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 14,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Hunter’s second time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. Hunter is the child of Brett and Cherri Rose.

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. 1,875 students are selected through a process that began with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles.

Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

These All-State students participate in four days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close. For the All-State concert and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.

