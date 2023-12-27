LifeNet Partners with LifeShare to Offer Community Blood Drive

Sponsor

With Christmas coming to a close and the New Year rapidly approaching, parents are off work, and children are out of school looking for activities to pass the time. One way to pass the time during this week in between the holidays is by donating your blood. LifeNet and LifeShare are hosting a Blood Drive on December 28th, from 10 am to 12 pm in the LifeNet parking lot. This Blood Drive is free and open to the public for anyone looking for ways to give back to the community this Holiday season.

Every person who donates will receive a Walmart gift card and a long-sleeved LifeShare sweatshirt.

Offering your blood may seem like a small task, but it is life-giving and healing for those who are in need.

Details:

December 28th – 10 am to 12 pm

LifeNet, Inc. Parking lot: 6225 St. Michael Drive Texarkana, TX 75503

Sign-up link: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/We3zCqxXqWtq92KhrJGV-?domain=donor.lifeshare.org