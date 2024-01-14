LifeNet Partners with NETRAC to Donate Blankets Ahead of Arctic Blast

Sponsor

Thanks to a generous donation from NETRAC, LifeNet was able to donate almost $1000 worth of blankets ahead of the arctic blast that will hit the Texarkana area in the coming days. Director of Operations, Jarrod Nall, and Marketing Coordinator, Carington Bright, worked with NETRAC to purchase blankets and deliver them to the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana. Employees plan to pass out blankets as it is a warming station for those who are in need over the weekend and into next week as the cold air comes.

LifeNet is always looking for opportunities to partner with local agencies and are grateful for NETRAC in helping us give back to our local community we get to call home.