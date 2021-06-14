“Little Farmers Contest” to be held Saturday, June 19th at Gateway Farmers Market

Advertisement

This Coming Saturday, June 19th, Gateway Farmers Market will be hosting a “Little Farmers Contest” sponsored by Miller County Farm Bureau Texarkana, Arkansas.

Rules for entry:

*Must be age 3-10.

*Entries will be taken at the Market on June 19, 2021, from 8:00 am until 11:00 pm ONLY, no late entries will be accepted.

*The child MUST be dressed in a Farmer costume to qualify and enter the contest.

There will be 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners. Voting will last for 2 weeks on our Gateway Farmers Market Facebook Page. The winners will be based on the most “likes” the photo gets.

1st – $100.00, 2nd – $50.00, 3rd – $25.00

Thank you, Miller County Farm Bureau, for sponsoring this event!

Bring your kids out to the Market for a fun day!