Advertisement

Lori Ann Salinas, age 57, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, June 11, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Salinas was born February 27, 1964 in Rochester, New York. She was a homemaker and a Catholic.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Salinas and by a brother Kenny Purcell.

Advertisement

She is survived by two daughters, Marie Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas and Susan Christianson of Pensacola, Florida; one sister, Kelly Purcell of Buna, Texas; one brother, Terry Purcell of Hobbs, New Mexico; two grandchildren, Devon Jones and Cameron Jones; father-in-law, Mario Salinas Sr and family and numerous other relative and friends.