Live Entertainment and Events April 30th ~ May 1st

Friday Night

67 Landing: Shelton Band

Twisted Fork: Randy Altenbaumer

Fat Jacks: Vernon Hinesley Band

Redbone Magic Brewing: Jayson Starkey and Aaron Gibson

Saturday Night

The Arrow Bar: Punk Rock Four Bands

Twisted Fork: Trivia

Hopkins Icehouse: Jordan Sheppard with special guest Stacey Sheppard, 7p.m.

Fat Jacks: Locked & Loaded (Wedding Party/ Member of the Band)

Redbone Magic Brewing: Rewind

Events:

Join The Texarkana Farmers Market for their first event this season at 305 Texas Blvd. beginning at 7a.m. this Saturday, May 1st.

Saturday, May 1st join 1st Choice Pregnancy Center for their annual Walk for Life Event from 8a.m. – 10 a.m. at Spring Lake Park.

Twice as Fine Wine Festival at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana on May 1st from 11a.m.-7p.m.