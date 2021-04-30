Joint Operations Center COVID Update for Texarkana, Texas

Advertisement

The Bowie County/City of Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center for COVID-19 remains functional but does not operate daily at this time. Local COVID-19 data regarding infection rates can be found at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83 and vaccination rates can be found at https://tabexternal.dshs.texas.gov/t/THD/views/COVID-19VaccineinTexasDashboard/Summary?%3Aorigin=card_share_link&%3Aembed=y&%3AisGuestRedirectFromVizportal=y.

To locate a vaccine site nearby, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.

While local officials continue to monitor case counts, and stay updated on CDC guidelines, individuals are encouraged to follow the advice of their primary care physician and stay current on recommendations from the CDC for ways to stay healthy: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Locally, Texas DSHS reports a total of 4,712 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, and 2,216 probable cases with 211 deaths. The Department of State Health Services is reporting 48 active cases currently in Bowie County.