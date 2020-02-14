Live Entertainment and Events in Texarkana February 14th ~ 15th

Advertisement

Friday Night @

Hopkins Icehouse (Downtown) – Valentines’s Day Dinner Theatre by LATC, 7

The Paragon Lounge – Bryan Foreman’s Jazz Trio, 7

Fat Jacks – Rewind, 9

Redbone Magic Brewing – Calico Rock, 7

Broadway Sports Bar – Colton and Blake, 9

Twisted Fork – Three of a Kind, 7

Arrow Bar – Karaoke, 8:30

LaFogata – Cody Moss, 7

Phase II Bar and Grill – D.J. Wild West, 8

Saturday Night @

Fat Jack’s – Teazur, 9

Broadway Sports Bar – Hindu Hounds, 8

Arrow Bar – Karaoke, 8:30

Scottie’s Grill – Heather Lynn & The Deacons, 7:30

Hopkins (Downtown) – Noah Rock, 8

Redbone Magic Brewing – One Night Stand, 7

Saturday Events

25th Awards Gala Hosted By Beta Tau Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Honoring: Bobbie McGee, Warden Tina Maxwell, Cathy Murphy, Angela Taylor, Bridget Biley, Dr. Jackie Otto, Cynthia LaMay, Angela Lester, Taryn Givan, and D.C Gomez, Former Presidents of Gamma Kappa Zeta, Lillie Young, Barbara Larry, Essie Dodd, Annette Forte, Josette Rice, Hattie Edwards, and Dorothy Boyd.

Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at Texarkana College, 7:00 PM until 11:00 PM.

Hosted by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Gamma Kappa Zeta

***

***

Sunday Events

The Run the Line Half Marathon is a unique opportunity to run in a one-half marathon in Texas and Arkansas on a USATF certified single-loop course ( AR19015WJT). The race starts at Broad Street and Texas Blvd in downtown Texarkana, TX, quickly moves in to Arkansas, crosses back into Texas, and finishes in Texarkana, AR. The course includes two 10-ft park asphalt trails and residential neighborhoods on city streets. The finish line is downtown at 3rd and Wood Streets in front of the Hopkins Ice House about 5 blocks from the start.

We have been selected to be in the prestigious 2020 Arkansas Grand Prix Series for the 11th year. Information about the Grand Prix series is available at www.arkrrca.com. We are also excited to be in the 2020 Natural State Running Series. Runners have two years – 2019 and 2020 – to complete 8 marathons and/or half marathons in 11 different Arkansas running events. The 11 Natural State races and series information are available at https://naturalstateruns.com/. We are also a Road Runner Club of America member.

A portion of the course is on the Texas/Arkansas state line. The 2020 course has been improved and is USATF certified (AR19015WJT). The race includes chip timing and 2-person and 4-person relay teams. To support youth participation in running races, 13 through 17-year-old runners and walkers receive an automatic 10% entry fee discount in all events. Enjoy our post-race celebration at the finish line with sponsored hamburgers, chicken, veggie burgers, and beverages. Sponsored food and beverages are included for all race runners and walkers.

***

Hey Now! Did we miss your event? Contact Stephen@TxkToday.com