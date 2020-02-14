Police searching for child sexual abuse suspect

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are searching for Premium Clark on a charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years old.

According to police, Detective Tabitha Smith has been trying to track him down all week, but he keeps refusing to make contact with her.

Shortly after police posted on Facebook that they were looking for him Clark commented claiming he would turn himself in today.

If you know where he is, please give us a call at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

