Live Entertainment and Events in Texarkana January 17th ~ 18th

Friday Night @



Hopkins (Downtown) – Open Mic w/ Noah Rock, 8

Fat Jacks – Jase Bryant & Dave Almond, 9

Scottie’s Grill – Heather Linn and Jase Bryant, 7:30

Redbone Magic Brewing – Locomotion Band, 7

Twisted Fork – Jason & Allen, 7

La Fogata Bar & Grill – Moss Brothers, 6:30

The Paragon Lounge – John Riddle, 8:30

Saturday Night @

Hopkins (Downtown) – The Fresh Pour Comedy Tour, 8

Arrow Bar – Kericah, 9 pm

Scottie’s Grill – One Night Stand, 7:30

Fat Jack’s – Locked & Loaded, 9

Broadway Sports Bar – Heather Linn & Jase Bryant, 9 pm

Outlaws on the Edge of Town – Open Mic w/ D.J. Wild West, 7

Redbone Magic Brewing – Trey Johnson, 7:30

La Fogata Bar & Grill – MoBetta Duo, 6:30

The Paragon Lounge – Levi Pilkington, 8:30

Saturday Events

Texarkana Gun Barn Indoor League Match

GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation event is happening at the Texarkana Gun barn & Range, 1601 County Road 1214, Texarkana. The event time is 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) was launched in 1991 as a safe and fun way for beginners, juniors, GLOCK enthusiasts, and professionals to experience family-friendly sport shooting competitions. Eight different divisions, classes, and specialty awards ensure that every experience level will find their place at GSSF.

Designed by accomplished competitors with extensive experience in other shooting disciplines, it’s the perfect way to introduce new shooters to sport shooting. Other than a GLOCK pistol, a few spare magazines, ammunition and eye, and ear protection, no other equipment is needed to enjoy a family outing at an ‘action’ shooting event.

In 2015, GLOCK will host more than 50 outdoor and 225 indoor league matches in the United States and award thousands of prizes including GLOCK pistol certificates, cash, and other GLOCK products.

Visit gssfonline.com for current schedules, host locations, rules, courses of fire, and other relevant information.

***

Food&Fitness On Your Way To Wellness

Food and Fitness on the Way to Wellness is currently an open to the public event inviting anyone looking for tips to aid in or inspire your wellness journey. This event will be hosted on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month in the GBX studio. Follow event page for updates!

GymBox Fitness – Texarkana

2700 Richmond Road, Texarkana Saturday, January 18, 2020

11:30 a.m.

***

Chili Cook-Off

Calling all chili cooks! Restaurants, individuals, teams- open to ALL: bring your ready-to-eat dishes in a crockpot and put your recipe to the test!

Drinks provided, Tums not included.

Join us for live entertainment, raffles, games, and more!

To register- please contact Holly at Texarkana Harley Davidson or email Holly@Texarkanaharley.com

Texarkana Harley-Davidson

802 Walton Dr, Texarkana

Saturday, January 18, 2020

1:00 p.m.