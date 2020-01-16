Texarkana Walk-On’s Opening February 3

Advertisement

The Texarkana, Texas location of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar will be opening for business on February 3, 2020, according to management.

Walk-On’s is located at 5209 W Park Blvd, right next door to Silver Star Smokehouse.



Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is described as a restaurant that offers a game-day atmosphere with southern hospitality featuring menu items made from scratch using fresh ingredients.

Walk-On’s name comes from founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner who were walk-ons on the Louisiana State University basketball team. Drew Brees is also a co-owner and partner of the restaurant chain. Currently, the restaurant has more than 30 locations either open or under construction. No word on when construction is expected to begin on the Texarkana location.

