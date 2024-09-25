LNKTXK Proudly Presents: Destination Downtown Fall Event

Sponsor

LNKTXK is thrilled to announce the return of our highly anticipated fall event, Destination Downtown, celebrating the vibrant heart of Texarkana! As dedicated supporters of Downtown Texarkana, they continue to elevate the event each year, and this year is no exception. LNKTXK is excited to expand their reach to even more businesses within the newly expanded Entertainment District, ensuring a bigger, better, and more inclusive celebration.

Destination Downtown will feature an unforgettable evening filled with food, drinks, live entertainment, and the unique charm of downtown venues. A big THANK YOU goes out to our amazing sponsors and partners for making this event possible, as we strive to deliver an extraordinary experience to the Texarkana community.

Here’s what to expect at this year’s Destination Downtown:

VIP Pre-Party:

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Location: Hotel Grim Palm Room

Hotel Grim Palm Room Features: A limited number of VIP tickets are available! VIPs will enjoy exclusive perks, including catering by Pecan Point, a performance by violinist Andrea Finley, and specialty items from Emmie P’s, Stained Page, and Rabbit Hole in the foyer.

General Admission:

Early Check-In: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Café Lucille Enjoy Michael Rhodes & Jive Band on the patio.

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Café Lucille Regular Check-In: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM at El Frio & Hopkins Blackstrap will perform live in the street in front of Hopkins.

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM at El Frio & Hopkins

General Admission tickets provide access to complimentary food, drinks, and entertainment at various downtown businesses, while Entertainment Only tickets offer free access to live performances with no cover charge at participating venues.

Evening Entertainment:

Broad Street Locations (7:30 PM – 9:30 PM): Visit Wild Hare, Verona, TLC, Alley Cats, and 1923 Banana Club for a dynamic mix of live performances, including: EDM DJs and a light show in the alley behind Wild Hare. Skylar Rogers on the 1894 Patio. The Majestic at 1923 Banana Club.

Visit Wild Hare, Verona, TLC, Alley Cats, and 1923 Banana Club for a dynamic mix of live performances, including: Zapata’s Patio (9:00 PM – 10:30 PM): Chace Rains will be performing on the patio.

Crossties & Hideout (9:30 PM – 11:30 PM): Enjoy Heather Linn & Deacons at Hideout, with Joe’s Pizza available upstairs.



LNKTXK is proud to also feature additional participating businesses, including Harts on Broad, Joseph Raymond Fine Art, Prodigy Life, 1894 Gallery, Moonstone & Moss, Dressmaker Shop, Southern Grace Baby Boutique, and Resilience Studios.

Tickets are Limited!

Must be 21 and over to purchase tickets. For questions or additional details, reach out to us via Facebook or email us at LNKTXK@gmail.com.