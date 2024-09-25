Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Jerry Franklin Cornett, age 81, passed away September 23, 2024, in Weatherford, TX at a local health facility.

Jerry was born on January 27, 1943, to his parents, John and Vera Cornett.

He spent three years in the United States Navy, before opening his own business, Cornett’s Key Shop, which was in Stephenville, TX. Before opening his shop, he was a former employee with the US Postal Service, which he ultimately retired from. He ran his key shop with his wife of fifty-four years, Linda, to whom he was a very devoted husband. They were blessed with two children, Terry and Jerry, who remember him as a very loving father. He spent a lot of his time gardening, often sharing the fruits of his labor with relatives and neighbors. He enjoyed watching sports such as golf, football, and the Arkansas Razorbacks. He also enjoyed playing card games with his wife and their many friends. He was a Christian by faith and a proud member of Salvation Army Church.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Benjamin Cornett, Nancy Harrison, and Cindy Gore.

He is survived by two sons, Jerry Cornett Jr. and his wife Sonya of Burleson, Texas; Terry Cornett and his wife Erin of Paradise, Texas; five grandchildren, Cody Cornett, Dustin Cornett, Rebecca Cornett, Megan Cornett, and Gerry Williams, and his wife, Samantha; two great grandchildren, Nathan Williams and Averie Williams; one sister-in-law, Alice Jewell; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, in the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home Chapel.

A visitation will be held the night before from 6:00 – 7:30 PM in the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.