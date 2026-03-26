LNKTXK to Award $1,000 Scholarships to Local High School Seniors 

SPONSOR

LNKTXK is proud to announce that it will be awarding several $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors in the Class of 2026. These scholarships are designed to support students pursuing both academic and trade career paths, reinforcing LNKTXK’s commitment to investing in the future workforce of the Texarkana community.

The scholarships will recognize students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership, community involvement, and a clear vision for their future. Opportunities are available for students planning to attend college as well as those pursuing skilled trades.

“We believe in supporting the next generation—whether they’re heading to a university or entering a trade,” said LNKTXK leadership. “Our goal is to help remove financial barriers and encourage students to keep moving forward.”

SPONSOR

Application Details:

Deadline: April 1, 2026

Application Link: https://forms.gle/ntGjsKkKVn5FLrcX7

Applicants will be asked to submit a short essay, a transcript, a resume, and a character reference as part of the selection process.

LNKTXK continues to create opportunities that connect today’s professionals with tomorrow’s leaders, and these scholarships are one more way the organization is making an impact locally.

About LNKTXK

LNKTXK is a community-focused organization dedicated to connecting young professionals, supporting workforce development, and investing in the future of the Texarkana region. Through partnerships, events, and initiatives like this scholarship, LNKTXK works to strengthen the next generation of leaders in the community.

For more information, please contact LNKTXK or visit their social media pages for updates.