Texarkana Among Only Two Arkansas Cities to See Downtown Visitor Increase in 2025

SPONSOR

Main Street Texarkana announced that it was one of only two Main Street programs in Arkansas to record an increase in visitors to its downtown district in 2025, according to data from Main Street America’s national office.

The announcement comes at a time when many communities across the state saw declines in downtown foot traffic. Texarkana’s historic downtown continued to draw visitors, reflecting ongoing revitalization efforts in the bi-state city.

“This milestone shows what’s possible when a community believes in its downtown,” said Ina McDowell, Main Street Texarkana executive director. “We’re thrilled to see more people exploring and supporting Texarkana’s historic heart.”

SPONSOR

Main Street Texarkana is seeking community investors to maintain the momentum. Annual contributions support preservation projects and economic development initiatives in the downtown district.

The organization recently provided financial assistance to several local businesses and projects, including a loan to Southern Grace Baby Boutique for expansion, a grant to the City of Texarkana, Arkansas for restoration work at the Arkansas Municipal Auditorium, and a grant to G.Q. Look for building repairs.

More information about investment opportunities is available at MainStreetTexarkana.org/invest or by calling 903-278-6441.