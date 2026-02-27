Local Contractors Rally to Help Texarkana Woman After Contractor Fraud

SPONSOR

A community‑driven renovation effort is underway in Texarkana as local contractors continue working together to help resident Jenn Billingsley, who was taken advantage of by a previous contractor nearly a year ago.

Nick Walker of Texarkana Contractors has been assisting with the project and said the community’s response has been overwhelming.

Walker explained, “The City of Texarkana and the surrounding areas have really stepped up. There’s been a ton of local contractors who’ve had their hand in this project. We’re happy and proud to be a part of this.”

Walker noted that Langford Roofing previously installed a new roof on the home, and additional interior work is now underway thanks to multiple local professionals volunteering their time.

Bathroom Flooring Installed After Months Without a Working Toilet

Flooring and tile contractor Chris Shurtleff joined the project after Billingsley found his work on TexarkanaContractors.com

Shurtleff said, “This lady had been taken advantage of, and I found out she needed 45 feet of floor tile laid so she could get a toilet seat that she’s been waiting on for six months.”

He added, “Today we’re going to lay her bathroom floor so she can get a toilet seat. Then we’ll go from there and keep helping Miss Jen through this process.”

Shurtleff also plans to complete the entryway flooring once the bathroom is finished.

Cabinet Painting and Interior Finishing Continue

The project also received support from Marcus Wills with Kool Painting, who is repainting the kitchen and bathroom cabinets and sealing interior and exterior surfaces.

“We’re going to be doing the cabinets throughout the house — kitchen, both bathrooms — and sealing the inside and doing the outside,” Marcus said. “I think it’s going to be Chantilly Lace white.”

Marcus can be reached at 903‑651‑6809 or through his website, https://www.koolpainting44.com/

A Community Effort Making a Real Difference

Walker expressed gratitude to every contractor who has contributed, whether or not they are part of the TexasContractors.com network.

“This really has been a community event,” he said. “I wish we had Jenn here with us today because I’m sure she would be willing to show her gratitude to everybody as well.”

The project continues to move forward as volunteers donate labor, materials, and time to help Billingsley complete her home.

Residents can follow updates or connect with participating contractors at TexarkanaContractors.com or by contacting Nick Walker at 903‑278‑9319.