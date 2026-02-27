Terry Black

SPONSOR

March 15, 1956 – February 24, 2026

Terry Lynn Black, age 69, beloved mother, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2026, leaving behind a family who loved her and will cherish her memory always. She was born March 15, 1956, at Fort Sill Army Base in Oklahoma.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents Hazel Anderson and William Payne, sisters Joyce Morrow and Shirley Payne, and Grandson Cory Black.

SPONSOR

Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters Virginia Love, Christina Anderson (Julius), and Amanda Black all of Texarkana, AR; brother David Payne; eight grandchildren Tiffany Love, David Love, Dustin Nottingham, Adrian Black and Kara Bowles of Texarkana, AR, Davonta Black, Jasmine Anderson and Desiree Anderson of Dallas, TX; three great grandchildren Sevyn and Shilo Wyche, and J.J. Black of Dallas, TX.

Terry loved tending her garden, caring for her animals, desserts of any kind, reading books, designing and painting her nails, and many other hobbies. Terry’s unwavering love and unforgettable personality will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.

Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

View memorial wall and leave condolences