Local TikTok Recounts Life After Tragedy

Dayla Dancer, whose TikTok profile is yungday17, recently reached an extraordinary milestone with over 1 million views on a TikTok video in just one week. In the post, Life update Pt1, Dancer candidly shares her story about a horrible vehicle accident that occurred on February 5th, 2022, that took the life of her husband, Mecedric McFadden, and shortly after the life of their firstborn son Mecedric McFadden, Jr.

The struggles that Dancer encountered are too personal to be recounted here. Her story is best told through the posts on her TikTok page.

Sheerie Graves, Dancer’s mother-in-law and mother of Mecedric McFadden, also grandmother to Mecedric McFadden, Jr., stated that the family has received overwhelming support. Graves added, “As a family, we just celebrated my son’s Birthday; he would have turned 19 on October 1st.”

Dayla Dancer lives and works in Texarkana, Texas. Anyone who would like to reach out to show support or help out should contact Mrs. Graves at sheerie321@gmail.com, or you are welcome to call 903-506-0916.