Lofts at the Grim Presented with 2025 Preservation Texas Honor Award

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas Planning and Community Development Department is thrilled to announce that The Lofts at the Grim has been awarded a 2025 Preservation Texas Honor Award.

This prestigious recognition from Preservation Texas, the statewide nonprofit dedicated to safeguarding Texas’s historic and cultural heritage, celebrates exemplary accomplishments in historic preservation and community revitalization. The award was presented during the Preservation Texas Honor Award Ceremony on Thursday, October 30th, in San Antonio.

This honor reflects the dedication, creativity, and partnership that made the Grim renovation possible. Congratulations to Cohen-Esrey Development, Texarkana Grim Housing Partners, and every individual, organization, and community member who contributed to bringing this landmark back to life.

For more information, contact Planning and Community Development Director Vashil Fernandez at (903-798-3904 or Vashil.fernandez@texarkanatexas.gov.