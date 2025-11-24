Man Accused Of Shooting At His Fleeing Ex-Girlfriend

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A charge of deadly conduct has been leveled against a man who is accused of firing multiple shots at a woman when she fled his Texarkana, Texas, home after ending their relationship.

Ricardo Mata Lopez, 38, is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $100,000.

Lopez was allegedly upset when his girlfriend of a couple of months told him she was moving out of his home in the 300 block of King Avenue in the early hours of Nov. 3, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman called police from a nearby store shortly after midnight to report that Lopez became enraged when she refused to come back into his home. She said Lopez fired multiple rounds at her while she was inside her vehicle. The woman reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a muzzle flash before driving away and hearing four more shots as she fled.

The woman was not injured, according to the affidavit.

Officers reportedly recovered three spent 9 mm shell casings from the front yard of Lopez’s residence.

Lopez faces two to ten years in prison if convicted. The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.