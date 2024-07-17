Loved Ones With Dementia-Related Illnesses Helped by the Project Lifesaver Program

Sponsor

A partnership between the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, the Texarkana, Texas Police

Department, Cass, and Miller County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area offer the Project Lifesaver program, which has aided families of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and related dementias, autism, and Down Syndrome.

Wandering is a common and potentially dangerous behavior among individuals with a dementia-related illness. Someone with a dementia-related illness who wanders can quickly become disoriented, unable to return to safety, or not know how or who to call for help.

How It Works: The wristband (transmitter) is worn by the client 24/7 and emits a unique, identifiable radio frequency tracking signal. If a client goes missing, the caregiver calls 911 and a trained personnel will be dispatched to the area with receivers to locate the client. It is an extra layer of security.

The Alzheimer’s Alliance Texarkana Area will administer the program for Bowie, Cass, and Miller Counties. Scholarships are available for those who qualify. For more information on how to sign up, visit their website, www.alztristate.org, or contact the office at 903-223-8021.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America partially funds this program.

“Alzheimer’s Alliance Texarkana Area’s Project Lifesaver program will be a valuable public safety tool for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “Every family caregiver’s number one priority is keeping their loved one safe. Every second saved can result in a positive outcome. We are pleased to help Alzheimer’s Alliance Texarkana Area undertake this valuable public safety program to protect individuals living with dementia.”

Terrie Arnold, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Alliance, said, “Project Lifesaver is a Virginia-based nonprofit that provides small transmitter wristbands that emit individualized frequencies to law enforcement and rescue agencies to track individuals with cognitive conditions that wander; a great tool to have readily available. To date, over 4,300 persons have been rescued internationally.”

Arnold continued, “We want to offer this program to Bowie, Cass, and Miller County caregivers to give them peace of mind that their loved one could be found quickly.” Arnold also added, “The Project Lifesaver program is offered through individual counties. Our goal is to provide a safe and timely return of an individual in the program and help reduce search and rescue man hours for first responders..”

“Project Lifesaver for Cass County is an important step in protecting our at-risk residents,” stated Sheriff Larry Rowe of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. We are so fortunate to partner with the Alzheimer’s Alliance in this effort.”

Sheriff Wayne Easley of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Miller County is pleased to be partnering with the Alzheimer’s Alliance and adding Miller County to the Project Lifesaver Program. By joining Project Lifesaver along with Bowie and Cass Counties, we have increased the area of coverage for families in our community dealing with cognitive conditions.”

Alzheimer’s Alliance Texarkana Area, in partnership with Project Lifesaver International, is working hand in hand with trained law enforcement and first responders in allowing caregivers to voluntarily register their loved one with dementia to wear a small wrist transmitter that emits an individualized radio frequency signal. When the transmitter is activated, the frequency allows a trained response team to locate the person and help return them home safely. The technology helps reduce search and rescue times from hours or days down to a matter of minutes.

The program has been in place since January 2024 and is available in Cass County, Texas, Miller County, Arkansas, and Bowie County, Texas. Its mission is to provide timely responses to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children who wander due to a cognitive condition.

https://www.alztristate.org/s-projects-basic