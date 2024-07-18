Sponsor

Paul Edwin Huddleston “Coach Hudd,” 87 years old, of Nash, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

He was born on September 13, 1936, in Hope, Arkansas, to Esther and William Huddleston. Paul graduated from Hope High School and played football at Southern State University. He earned his teaching degree at Henderson State University and continued to receive his master’s degree at East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas.

Paul taught and coached at Nashville High School before teaching and coaching for over 25 years at Liberty-Eylau ISD, where he received several awards during his tenure. After retiring, he was self-employed with Huddleston Stump Grinding. He was an active man, serving on the Nash City Council, fishing, attending sports events, and spending time with his family.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sibyl Huddleston Cass; brothers, Fielding Huddleston, Carroll Huddleston, and Wesley Huddleston.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Huddleston; brother, Reeder (Bonnie) Huddleston; children, Jeff (Amy) Huddleston, Vicki Huddleston, Brian (Carolyn) Brown, and Denise (Justin) Webb; grandchildren, Amanda Neal, Paige Huddleston, Kevin Brown, Kendall Brown, Cutter Webb, and Chase Webb; one great-grandson, Kye Webb; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held for Mr. Huddleston on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be sent to the Liberty-Eylau Athletic Department, 2901 Leopard Drive, Texarkana, Texas, 75501 (Attn: Jeff Wright).