Lunch on the Lawn for Texarkana’s Chamber of Commerce Week Celebration

Advertisement

This week marks the start of Chamber Week for Texarkana’s very own Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber of Commerce here in Texarkana is a Regional Chamber that connects a partnership of businesses, organizations, and professionals who work together to build a healthy economy and improve the quality of life in the community here in Texarkana. Members work together to accomplish those lofty goals by taking on several roles in our community including economic developer, community planner, tourism and hospitality resources, business spokesperson, economic counselor and teacher, government relations specialist, Human Resources adviser, and public relationship practitioner.

The Chamber of Commerce here in Texarkana are always looking for new members to apply, but this week they are hoping you will join them for Lunch on the Lawn this Friday at the Chambers location of 819 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX 75501. Lunch will be served on the lawn for all guests beginning at noon this Friday. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the Chamber of Commerce, and what members are able to do and accomplish here in the Texarkana Area. Membership applications will also be available at the lunch for those wishing to join. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, and we hope that you will come out and join us for Lunch on the Lawn,” said Natalie Haywood, the Events and Communications Director for the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.

Notable Events for the Month of October include the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony that will take place on October 29th at the Downtown Post Office. There will be food trucks from around the Texarkana Area for guests to purchase lunch and several marching bands from our local schools will be there providing music and entertainment for guests. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is slated to begin at 11:30AM, on Friday, October 29th. “Come out and join us! It’s going to be a really fun time!” said Natalie Haywood.