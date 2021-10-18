Advertisement

Ellen Elaine Stinson, age 67, of New Boston, Texas went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Ellen was born on July 27, 1954, in New Boston, Texas. She lived her life by the word of God and the many gifts He gave her, which included being an incredibly talented piano player, singing and being a compassionate selfless caregiver to her parents in their later years. Ellen was enormously kind and loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Otto and Ruby Hilton, three brothers, Jimmy Hilton, Kenneth Hilton, and Paul Hilton, one nephew Bradley Hilton.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Jerrel Stinson, Her children Mindi Spears and husband, David; Lana Brush and husband, Kevin; Emily Bowers and husband Sam; Terry Stinson, Monica Parks and husband Jerry; and Wendy Stinson; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. One brother, Walter Sanders and wife, Kathy. A very special sister-in-law, Betty Hilton and numerous nieces & nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Liberty Hill Cemetery – DeKalb, Texas with Brother Walter Sanders officiating. Burial under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

