Main Street Texarkana 41st Annual Christmas Parade Postponed Until December 15th

Main Street Texarkana announced yesterday that the 41st Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Texarkana has been postponed to Monday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m.. The decision was made due to forecasts of inclement weather for the original date. The difficult decision was made with the safety and comfort of community members in mind.

“We know many families, participants, and the community look forward to this festive celebration each year; however, ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority,” said Main Street Texarkana director Ina McDowell. “Thank you for your understanding, flexibility, and continued support of Main Street Texarkana. We appreciate our community and hope you stay safe and warm throughout the incoming weather.”

Although the parade has been rescheduled to Monday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m., parade lineup assignments remain the same. For more information, call Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441, email events@mainstreettexarkana.org, or visit mainstreettexarkana.org.