Leona Kay “Sally” Chaffin, age 69, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at her home, surrounded by family.

Mrs. Chaffin was born on December 17, 1955, in Texarkana, Texas. Sally was a retired AT&T telephone operator and a Christian. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Cassandra Dawn Chaffin, and one son, Christopher Donovan Chaffin.

Sally was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She delighted in spoiling her grandchildren and always made sure they had everything they needed. She never missed an opportunity to show them how deeply she loved them. She always followed the rules and lived her life with integrity, setting an example for everyone around her.

She is survived by two grandsons, Chris Chaffin and Justin Chaffin; one brother, Dennis Gerron; two aunts, Dorothy Campbell and Betty Jean Holder; two great-grandchildren, Rosaleigh Chaffin and Amara Chaffin; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 1, 2025, at Rock Springs Cemetery. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.