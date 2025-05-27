Memorial Day Service Honors Sacrifice and Freedom at Chapelwood Cemetery

Sponsor

Texarkana Funeral Home’s Memorial Day Service brought the community together to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives in service to the United States. Hosted at Chapelwood Cemetery on Kings Highway, the ceremony was a solemn tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Master of Ceremonies Charles Jordan, a U.S. Army veteran, led the event with deep reverence, ensuring the significance of the day was felt by all in attendance. Chief Justice Josh Moriss delivered a powerful speech, emphasizing the enduring value of freedom and the sacrifices required to protect it. His words served as a poignant reminder of the courage and dedication of those who have served.

The service provided a meaningful moment of remembrance, allowing the community to reflect on the cost of liberty and the duty to honor those who have fallen.

Texarkana Funeral Homes, with locations on Texas Boulevard and Parkway Drive, along with Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas, have been serving the region since 1939.

For more information, residents can call 903-794-1300 or visit TexarkanaFuneralHome.com.