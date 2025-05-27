Cities’ Joint Effort Secures $500K EPA Grant for Community Assessment

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas, in partnership with the City of Texarkana, Arkansas, is proud to announce the award of a $500,000 Community-Wide Assessment Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Program. This significant funding will support the ongoing efforts to identify, assess, and redevelop underutilized properties across the Stateline.

City of Texarkana, TX Grants Administration Manager Daphnea Ryan highlighted the importance of cross-city collaboration in securing and utilizing the grant.

“This grant will play a pivotal role in advancing Texarkana’s commitment to economic revitalization and environmental sustainability,” said Ryan. “By identifying and assessing properties with redevelopment potential, we are laying the groundwork for cleaner, more vibrant neighborhoods and renewed economic investment.”

The EPA Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Grant provides resources to develop brownfield inventories, conduct environmental assessments, create cleanup and reuse plans, and engage the community throughout the process. These Phase I and Phase II Environmental Site Assessments help remove the uncertainty associated with contaminated properties, thereby making them more attractive for redevelopment.

“Many of these sites have been left behind because of the unknowns surrounding environmental conditions,” Ryan continued. “This funding gives us the tools to remove those barriers and make strategic redevelopment a reality.”

Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman emphasized the long-term vision supported by the grant: “This program aligns with our Comprehensive Plan aimed at constructing a safe, healthy, and sustainable community,” said Bruggeman. “We appreciate the EPA’s continued investment in our region and look forward to the opportunities this initiative will bring to Texarkana.”

Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown echoed the enthusiasm and highlighted the collaborative nature of the initiative. “This grant is a win for both communities,” said Brown. “It strengthens our regional partnership and lays the groundwork for targeted, impactful redevelopment. We are excited to move forward together.”

The twin cities will coordinate to prioritize sites with the highest redevelopment potential, ensuring that the benefits of this grant are realized across the broader Texarkana region.

For more information about the EPA Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Grant and related programs, please contact Daphnea Ryan at (903) 798-3934 or dryan@texarkanatexas.gov.

