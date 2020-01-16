Moderne Wellness – Holistic Solutions

Advertisement

Just north of Moores Lane on Richmond Road, Moderne Wellness offers a holistic approach to well-being, improving overall health in mind and body. They are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m; Closed Sundays.

“Modern Wellness specializes in botanical products for a healthier life, and we are proud to have all of our products vetted. All of our CBD products have QR codes compliant with the state of Texas, and our Kratom is top quality, no fillers no contaminants. I’m very picky about that and we have the knowledge to help people decide what products are best for them and best for their needs. We cannot give medical advice but we can guide people in their selection,” explained owner Sandy Spades.

After thoughtful reflection about one’s personal needs, Moderne Wellness offers these thoroughly researched products to ade your journey into Wellness.

Kava



Kava (Piper Methysticum) is a small shrub grown and Pacific Islands with over a hundred and five varieties. Islanders have used Kava plants for centuries in social rituals, religious ceremonies, and for medicinal purposes. The root and stump of the plant are ground down and made into a natural, tea-like beverage. When consumed Kava can be physically and mentally relaxing for mental clarity.

“The man who drinks Kava is still a man, the man who drinks Liquors becomes a beast”

-Traditional Hawaiian proverb

Kava reacts with the limbic system of the brain which controls emotion. It is used to relax the mind and body inducing a sense of calm and euphoria. It is ideal for use for social relaxation, reducing stress, anxiety, as well as to relieve muscle tension and ade sleep. Kava has been proven to be non-addictive.

Kratom

Kratom (Mitragyna Speciose) is a tropical evergreen tree from the coffee family that is native to Southeast Asia. For centuries the leaf has been used as a herbal supplement in traditional medicines there. Today Kratom is used around the globe as an all-natural supplement for health and wellness in the last few years. Kratom has had some negative publicity. Moderne wellness wants to assure you that Kratom is safe to use. It is not a drug, an opiate, or a synthetic substance and it is 100% natural and safe.

Kratom contains alkaloids that work on some of the brain’s opiate receptors making it an affordable, all-natural, and safe product to help with discomfort.

CBD

CBD is one of the 104 known cannabinoids found in cannabis. CBD is most well known for working in the body endocannabinoid system, a series of cannabinoid receptors that regulate memory, appetite, inflammation, stress, metabolism, mood, energy, pain, response, immunity, muscle control, sleep, and nerve signaling.

CBD can help with anxiety depression mood swings, insomnia, PTSD, pain, diabetes, inflammation, high blood pressure, seizures, digestive issues, ADHD, multiple sclerosis, IBS, Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, hot flashes, cramps, headaches, and schizophrenia to name a few.

CBD is not from marijuana. All CBD (that Moderne Wellness carries) comes from hemp, not marijuana. Both plants are in the Cannabis family but are not the same hemp contains high levels of CBD and low levels of THC marijuana is the opposite. Hemp and hemp products are legal in all 50 states, marijuana is not.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms – Well-known, have been used in Chinese medicine for thousands of years. They are good for a variety of things: some for the immune system, some for clarity and focus of the mind, some for energy and stamina and also have we have one that’s an overall combination one with collagen that is for your joints and flexibility.

Moderne Wellness offers commonsense advice before dispensing alternative Wellness products for symptoms like anxiety and stress, “Try limiting your cell phone usage, social media exposure, stop consuming processed foods, and start eating home-cooked whole foods.”

Detox

Detoxify – Stay clean and healthy with Herbal Clean detox products! Available in temporary and permanent formulas. Treat Yourself

Stop by Moderne Wellness for Elderberry Syrup, the immune-system-booster that helps to keep you from getting sick; Local awesome hair spritz products for hard to manage hair; Essential oils for a spa treatment at home; and Vitamin B inhalers to quickly absorb essential nutrients.

“We have the knowledge to help people decide what products are best for them and best for their needs we cannot get medical advice but we can guide people in their selection,” Spades concluded.

Moderne Wellness is located at 602 Richmond Rd Suite 103 Texarkana, Tx.

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Closed on Sundays.

