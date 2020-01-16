Formal charges for man accused of shooting two at Waffle House

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury has indicted a local man accused of shooting two last year in the parking lot of Waffle House on State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Texas.

Calvin Marshon Gardner, 30, allegedly pulled into the Waffle House parking lot at 5329 State Line Ave. in a white Lincoln Navigator at about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 14, according to a probable cause affidavit. A security guard who was working at the restaurant told police that subjects from inside Waffle House ran out to the parking lot after the Navigator pulled in and that he tried to keep the individuals separated.

The guard reported that the driver of the Navigator, identified as Gardner, fired several shots which hit two men who had run out to the parking lot. The security guard called 911 and reported the tag number of the Navigator.

The tag number showed the Navigator is registered to a woman who has children with Gardner and police records showed that Gardner had been pulled over while driving the vehicle. Police interviewed the car owner and she allegedly reported that Gardner had called her and told her he had shot someone.

The two men who were shot were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One of the men was shot in the arm and back. The other man was shot in the right side of his chest.

Gardner is currently free on two $60,000 bonds. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Each count is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

