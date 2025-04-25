Over 50 Entrants Vying for Top Spots at Pitch It Texarkana Finals on April 29th

Sponsor

The finals of Pitch It Texarkana are set for Tuesday, April 29th, at Crossties Downtown (324 East Broad Street), with over 50 entrants competing for the top spots. Organized by The Assembly Line, this exciting event showcases local entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas and inventions in a fast-paced 3-minute format, relying solely on their delivery and a prop or prototype.

The competition features a grand prize of $10,000, with $5,000 for second and $2,500 for third. All participants receive a 3-month membership to The Assembly Line.

“The enthusiasm and innovative ideas this year are remarkable,” said Brandy Eldridge, Director of The Assembly Line. “Pitch It is a vital platform for Texarkana’s entrepreneurial talent. We invite the community to support these individuals,” Eldridge added.

Join on Tuesday, April 29th at Crossties. Doors open at 5:00 PM, with the finals beginning at 6:00 PM. Tickets are $10 and include one drink. Returning Presenting Sponsor Red River Credit Union underscores its commitment to local economic growth. Don’t miss this showcase of Texarkana’s entrepreneurial future!

Event Details:

• Date: Tuesday, April 29th, 2025

• Location: Crossties Downtown, 324 East Broad Street, Texarkana, TX

• Time: Doors open 5:00 PM, Finals begin 6:00 PM

• Tickets: $10 (includes one drink), available at www.pitchittexarkana.com

About The Assembly Line:

The Assembly Line is a hub for Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, and Creative Professionals in Texarkana, offering shared workspace, business education, mentorship, events, and additional resources to cultivate sustainable businesses in the region.

Contact:

Brandy Eldridge – Director of The Assembly Line

brandy.edlridge@assemblylinetxk.com

www.assemblylinetxk.com

www.pitchittexarkana.com

