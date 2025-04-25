Texarkana ISD Students Use 3D Printing to Create Prosthetic Limbs for Those in Need 

Sponsor

Texarkana ISD is proud to announce an innovative and impactful project led by Nicole Ayers, Robotics and Technology Teacher at Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary. Through a grant from the Texarkana ISD Education Foundation, Ayers and her students are leveraging cutting-edge technology to make a real-world difference.

Ayers was awarded a Tiger Grant, which funded the purchase of two 3D printers, a 3D scanner, and a desktop PC for her students. With these new tools, she became a part of “Enabling the Future,” a global network of volunteers using 3D printing to create and donate prosthetic hands and arms to individuals in need. Recently, it was also announced that her program will receive an additional $2,500 from the Sparklight grant, which will help cover the costs of materials and shipping, as well as improve production efficiency. Through this initiative, Texarkana ISD students are not only expanding their STEM knowledge but also learning the value of service, innovation, and making a meaningful impact on others.

Recently, Ayers and her students connected with the Uganda Enable Coalition via the e-NABLE forum, setting the stage for incredible learning and giving opportunities. Her 4th and 5th-grade STEM teams completed their first prosthetic device, which is being used as a training tool for 3rd-grade students. In collaboration with 3rd-grade teachers Tara Droske, Taylor Peavey, and Mindy Spigner, the program will be integrated into biomedical and manufacturing engineering units, allowing students to print and assemble a total of 16 prosthetic limbs.

“This project is more than just a learning experience—it’s a way for our students to contribute to a global cause and see firsthand how technology can change lives,” said Ayers. “Watching them take ownership of the process and understand the impact of their work is inspiring.”

The 3D printing process can be viewed live via a dedicated link, click here, allowing the community to witness students’ hard work and innovation in action. Additionally, we have included several photos of the students at work on the project, so the community can see it in action and follow the remarkable journey from classroom concept to real-world application.

Texarkana ISD is committed to providing students with opportunities to lead, innovate, and engage in meaningful, hands-on learning experiences. This project exemplifies the district’s mission to empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to shape the future.