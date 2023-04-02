Prom Dress Drive for Premier High School of Texarkana

Advertisement

The Premier High School student council students are seeking the local communities help in collecting old/ gently used formal dresses for donation for their students in need. Premier High School opened its doors in 2016 for students seeking a traditional diploma in a smaller setting. Several students have come together to form their own student council in hopes of creating and forming opportunities for their students that resemble that of larger local high schools, such as dances, events and more. This year they are hosting and fundraising for their very first prom and asking their community for support!

Throughout the year students in the council have fundraised several different times with bake sales and other events to secure the funds for their prom. This year their first prom will be held at the Collins Home. “The students here have been begging for years to host their own prom. They are extremely excited to host a very low-key event for their fellow students, and they are working on securing more and more to help each and every student attend the event!” said Bria McCartney Campus Director.

Advertisement

“We really want to emphasize inclusivity, so we are in search of a wide range of styes and sizes of dresses from our community donations. Our prom this year is black tie optional/formal, so we’re asking for more evening gowns. Any dress with open backs, leg slits, strapless, and v-necks are welcome. We are also working on organizing volunteers to tailor the dresses to give everyone a dress that fits properly,” said student Abigail Vasquez.

The theme for the very first Premier Prom will be Enchanted Forrest and students will be hosting the event this May. If you have any formal dresses sitting in storage, or in the back of your closet please consider donating to the Premier High School Prom Dress Drive! Those wishing donate any items can bring donations to Premier High School at 3448 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503. For more information on the drive you can speak with the students of the student council by calling Premier High School at (430) 200-4385.