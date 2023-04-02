Pleasant Grove band receives all 1st division ratings at UIL Region, UIL Sweepstakes Award

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove Hawks band “Pride in Motion” received 1st Division Ratings from all six judges at the UIL Region IV Concert/Sightreading Evaluation at Gilmer High School Wednesday.

The PG band had a great performance. The ratings, combined with their 1st Division Ratings in Marching Band last fall, have earned them the UIL Sweepstakes Award.

The Sweepstakes Award is the highest award given to bands in Texas.

The Pleasant Grove Hawks band is under the direction of Jay Sutton. Mr. Sutton is assisted by Jody Digby.