Randy Sams Outreach Shelter Calls for Sponsors as “2 Pianos Downtown” Returns April 16

SPONSOR

Randy Sams Outreach Shelter is inviting community partners, businesses, and supporters to step forward as sponsors for its most significant annual fundraising event, “2 Pianos Downtown,” returning Thursday, April 16, at 6:30 PM at Crossties Event Venue. The beloved musical duo Dr. Paul Whitt and Josh Lawrence will once again take the stage, bringing an evening of entertainment, fellowship, and purpose to benefit individuals experiencing homelessness in the Texarkana region.

As the cost of food, shelter, and essential services continues to rise, the shelter emphasizes that sponsorship support is more critical than ever. Last year’s sponsors helped sustain programs that provided more than 22,900 nights of shelter in 2025, along with meals, transportation, prescription assistance, case management, job training, life‑skills classes, and other vital resources.

This year, the need has only grown.

SPONSOR

“The public’s help is needed now more than ever.”

According to Jennifer Lacefield, Executive Director of Randy Sams Outreach Shelter, the gala plays an irreplaceable role in keeping the organization’s doors open and its programs fully operational.

“‘2 Pianos Downtown’ is our largest grossing annual fundraiser, and the funds raised are crucial to sustaining much‑needed shelter and programmatic costs to help those experiencing homelessness get back on their feet,” Lacefield said. “External foundation grant budgets and local giving have not increased proportionally with inflation. The public’s help is needed now more than ever, and very much appreciated.”

A Community That Shows Up

Texarkana’s generosity has long been a lifeline for the shelter. Lacefield says the strong support from individuals, businesses, churches, and civic groups reflects a community that understands the value of every life.

“Strong support demonstrates that our community recognizes the impact of the work Randy Sams does, and the importance of the lives of the homeless. Texarkana is such a giving and supportive community.”

Where Sponsorship Dollars Go

Funds raised at the gala directly support the shelter’s day‑to‑day operations and the people who rely on them. Sponsorships help cover:

Overnight shelter and meals

Transportation assistance

Prescription support

Hygiene items, clothing, and essential supplies

ID documents for residents

Full‑time case management

Life‑skills classes and job‑readiness support

Computer access and resource navigation

Randy Sams provides 24/7 intake, charges no fees, and does not require ID for entry. Adults 18 and older can stay for up to 90 days, with extensions available for those actively working toward independence.

What to Expect at This Year’s Gala

Attendees will enjoy:

Live music from the “2 Pianos” duo

Two complimentary drinks and a cash bar

Dinner from Blue Ember Smokehouse

Gift‑card raffle entries

Reserved seating and media recognition for sponsors

Individual tickets are $75, and sponsorship packages include a variety of ticket quantities, reserved tables, and promotional benefits.

A Night of Music, Mission, and Community

Lacefield says she is most looking forward to the joy and connection the event brings.

“We love seeing the community come together, singing along to popular songs and enjoying the evening while supporting a cause that truly changes lives.”

How to Get Involved

Sponsorship packages and individual tickets can be purchased online through the QR code provided on the event flyer, the shelter’s website, or its Facebook page. Paper tickets are also available by calling 903‑216‑0650.